Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Group 1 Automotive with ticker code (GPI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 95 with the average target price sitting at 138.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 126 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The day 50 moving average is 104.53 and the 200 day moving average is 78.4. The market cap for the company is $2,232m. Company Website: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of February 5, 2020, the company owned and operated 186 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn