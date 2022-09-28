Twitter
Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.8% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 358 and 142 with a mean TP of 268.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 147 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 174.43 and the 200 day moving average is 177.74. The market cap for the company is $2,357m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $4,310m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of July 11, 2022, the company owned and operated 204 automotive dealerships, 273 franchises, and 47 collision centers that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

