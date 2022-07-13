Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.6% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 160 and has a mean target at 281. Given that the stocks previous close was at 163.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 71.6%. The day 50 moving average is 176.82 while the 200 day moving average is 183.34. The company has a market cap of $2,745m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $4,711m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of February 18, 2022, the company owned and operated 200 automotive dealerships, 266 franchises, and 45 collision centers that offer 34 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.