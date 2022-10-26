Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.4% Upside

Group 1 Automotive with ticker code (GPI) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 358 and 142 calculating the average target price we see 268.75. With the stocks previous close at 159.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.4%. The 50 day MA is 165.34 and the 200 day moving average is 173.75. The market cap for the company is $2,572m. Visit the company website at: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $4,332m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of July 11, 2022, the company owned and operated 204 automotive dealerships, 273 franchises, and 47 collision centers that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.