Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.1% Upside

Group 1 Automotive with ticker code (GPI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 142 with the average target price sitting at 277.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 169.01 this would imply there is a potential upside of 64.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 175.34 and the 200 day MA is 182.57. The company has a market cap of $2,949m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $4,841m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of July 11, 2022, the company owned and operated 204 automotive dealerships, 273 franchises, and 47 collision centers that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.