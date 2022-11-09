Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 358 and 142 with the average target price sitting at 265.83. With the stocks previous close at 177.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 162.02 and the 200 day MA is 173.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,592m. Company Website: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $3,885m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of September 6, 2022, the company owned and operated 205 automotive dealerships, 275 franchises, and 48 collision centers that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.