Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 305 and 200 calculating the average target price we see 224.2. With the stocks previous close at 156.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 164.05 while the 200 day moving average is 150.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,846m. Company Website: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.