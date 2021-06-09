Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.1% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 305 and 200 calculating the average target price we see 224.2. With the stocks previous close at 156.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 164.05 while the 200 day moving average is 150.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,846m. Company Website: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.