Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 142 with a mean TP of 268.67. Now with the previous closing price of 190.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.7%. The 50 day MA is 165.56 and the 200 day MA is 174.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,804m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $3,944m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of September 6, 2022, the company owned and operated 205 automotive dealerships, 275 franchises, and 48 collision centers that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

