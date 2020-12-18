Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.2% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 187 and 146 calculating the average target price we see 167.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 121.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 119.72 and the 200 day MA is 95.68. The company has a market cap of $2,235m. Company Website: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of February 5, 2020, the company owned and operated 186 automotive dealerships, 242 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.