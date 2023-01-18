Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

Group 1 Automotive with ticker code (GPI) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 345 and 134 calculating the average target price we see 262.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 192.44 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.3%. The day 50 moving average is 184.76 and the 200 day moving average is 174.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,765m. Visit the company website at: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $3,769m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of September 6, 2022, the company owned and operated 205 automotive dealerships, 275 franchises, and 48 collision centers that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.