Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 305 and 165 with a mean TP of 217.2. With the stocks previous close at 164.38 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The 50 day MA is 163.94 and the 200 day moving average is 147.36. The company has a market cap of $2,921m. Find out more information at: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.