Group 1 Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Group 1 Automotive found using ticker (GPI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 165 with the average target price sitting at 210.2. Now with the previous closing price of 170.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 163.35 and the 200 day moving average is 145.52. The market cap for the company is $3,039m. Find out more information at: http://www.group1auto.com

Group 1 Automotive, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.