Group 1 Automotive, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.4% Upside

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. found using ticker (GPI) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 160 calculating the mean target price we have 281. With the stocks previous close at 169.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.4%. The 50 day MA is 174.59 and the 200 day MA is 183.26. The company has a market cap of $3,175m. Find out more information at: https://www.group1auto.com

The potential market cap would be $5,252m based on the market concensus.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom. As of February 18, 2022, the company owned and operated 200 automotive dealerships, 266 franchises, and 45 collision centers that offer 34 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.