Griffon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Griffon Corporation found using ticker (GFF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 50.6. With the stocks previous close at 39.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,121m. Visit the company website at: https://www.griffon.com

The potential market cap would be $2,736m based on the market concensus.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use. It also designs and sells residential, industrial, and commercial fans under the Hunter Fan and Casablanca brand names The company’s Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial garage doors for professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses. It sells its products under the True Temper, AMES, ClosetMaid, Clopay, Ideal, Holmes, CornellCookson, Garant, Harper, UnionTools, Westmix, Cyclone, Southern Patio, Northcote Pottery, Nylex, Hills, Kelkay, Tuscan Path, La Hacienda, Kelso, Dynamic Design, Apta, Quatro Design, Razor-Back, Jackson, Darby, Trojan, Supercraft, NeverLeak, Maximum Load, SuperSlide, ShelfTrack, MasterSuite, Suite Symphony, ExpressShelf, Style+, and SpaceCreations brand names. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in New York, New York.