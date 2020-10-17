Griffon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Griffon Corporation with ticker code (GFF) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 28 with a mean TP of 29.75. Now with the previous closing price of 24.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.86 while the 200 day moving average is 18.66. The company has a market cap of $1,367m. Company Website: http://www.griffon.com

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers. The company’s Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors through professional dealers and home center retail chains under the Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes brands; and rolling steel door and grille products for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use under the CornellCookson brand. Its Defense Electronics segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions for defense, aerospace, and commercial customers; and designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services to defense, aerospace and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in 1995. Griffon Corporation founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn