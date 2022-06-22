Griffon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.1% Upside

Griffon Corporation found using ticker (GFF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 40 with a mean TP of 44.8. Now with the previous closing price of 26.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 70.1%. The day 50 moving average is 25.53 and the 200 day moving average is 24.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,511m. Visit the company website at: https://www.griffon.com

The potential market cap would be $2,570m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use. The company’s Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial garage doors for professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses. It sells its products under the True Temper, AMES, ClosetMaid, Clopay, Ideal, Holmes, CornellCookson, Garant, Harper, UnionTools, Westmix, Cyclone, Southern Patio, Northcote Pottery, Nylex, Hills, Kelkay, Tuscan Path, La Hacienda, Kelso, Dynamic Design, Apta, Quatro Design, Razor-Back, Jackson, Darby, Trojan, Supercraft, NeverLeak, Maximum Load, SuperSlide, ShelfTrack, MasterSuite, Suite Symphony, ExpressShelf, Style+, and SpaceCreations brand names. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.