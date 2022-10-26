Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Griffon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Griffon Corporation found using ticker (GFF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 54 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 46.4. Now with the previous closing price of 31.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.48 and the 200 day moving average is 26.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,855m. Find out more information at: https://www.griffon.com

The potential market cap would be $2,762m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use. The company’s Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial garage doors for professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses. It sells its products under the True Temper, AMES, ClosetMaid, Clopay, Ideal, Holmes, CornellCookson, Garant, Harper, UnionTools, Westmix, Cyclone, Southern Patio, Northcote Pottery, Nylex, Hills, Kelkay, Tuscan Path, La Hacienda, Kelso, Dynamic Design, Apta, Quatro Design, Razor-Back, Jackson, Darby, Trojan, Supercraft, NeverLeak, Maximum Load, SuperSlide, ShelfTrack, MasterSuite, Suite Symphony, ExpressShelf, Style+, and SpaceCreations brand names. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

You might also enjoy reading  Griffon Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 62.1% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.