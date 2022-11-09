Griffon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

Griffon Corporation found using ticker (GFF) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 46.4. Now with the previous closing price of 31.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 47.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.24 and the 200 day MA is 26.96. The market cap for the company is $1,840m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.griffon.com

The potential market cap would be $2,715m based on the market concensus.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use. The company’s Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial garage doors for professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses. It sells its products under the True Temper, AMES, ClosetMaid, Clopay, Ideal, Holmes, CornellCookson, Garant, Harper, UnionTools, Westmix, Cyclone, Southern Patio, Northcote Pottery, Nylex, Hills, Kelkay, Tuscan Path, La Hacienda, Kelso, Dynamic Design, Apta, Quatro Design, Razor-Back, Jackson, Darby, Trojan, Supercraft, NeverLeak, Maximum Load, SuperSlide, ShelfTrack, MasterSuite, Suite Symphony, ExpressShelf, Style+, and SpaceCreations brand names. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.