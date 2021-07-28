Griffon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.9% Upside

Griffon Corporation found using ticker (GFF) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 32 and has a mean target at 34. With the stocks previous close at 24.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.9%. The day 50 moving average is 25.25 while the 200 day moving average is 25.68. The company has a market cap of $1,366m. Find out more information at: http://www.griffon.com

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools. The company’s Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses. Its Defense Electronics segment designs, develops, manufactures, and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services; and intelligence, surveillance, and communications solutions to defense, aerospace, and commercial customers. Griffon Corporation sells its products under the Razor-Back, Jackson, AMES, True Temper, Garant, Harper, UnionTools, Westmix, Trojan, Cyclone, Darby, Supercraft, NeverLeak, Nylex, Hills, Southern Patio, Northcote Pottery, Tuscan Path, La Hacienda, Hills, Kelkay, Dynamic Design, Maximum Load, SuperSlide, ShelfTrack, MasterSuite, Suite Symphony, ExpressShelf, Style+, SpaceCreations, ClosetMaid, Clopay, Ideal, Holmes, and CornellCookson brand names. The company was formerly known as Instrument Systems Corporation and changed its name to Griffon Corporation in June 1992. Griffon Corporation founded in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, New York.