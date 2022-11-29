Griffin Mining Ltd 53.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining Ltd with ticker (LON:GFM) now has a potential upside of 53.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Griffin Mining Ltd share price of 71 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 53.0%. Trading has ranged between 64 (52 week low) and 121 (52 week high) with an average of 92,233 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £123,000,714.



Griffin Mining Limited is a mining and investment company. The Company is engaged in exploring, expanding and developing the Caijiaying Mine. The Caijiaying Mine is an operating zinc, gold, silver and lead mine, together with processing plant, camp and supporting facilities, located approximately 250 kilometers by road, north-west of Beijing in Hebei Province in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company owns approximately 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (Hebei Hua Ao) through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (China Zinc), which holds licenses, including the mine and processing facilities near Caijiaying Village (the Caijiaying Mine) in PRC. The Company also holds approximately 90% interest in Hebei Sino Anglo Mining Development Company Limited (Hebei Anglo), which has interests in exploration licenses surrounding the Hebei Hua Ao license area.







