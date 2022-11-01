Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Griffin Mining Ltd 48.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Griffin Mining Ltd with ticker (LON:GFM) now has a potential upside of 48.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Griffin Mining Ltd share price of 78 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 48.2%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 78 (52 week high) with an average of 91,502 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £135,091,906.

Griffin Mining Limited is a mining and investment company. The Company is engaged in exploring, expanding and developing the Caijiaying Mine. The Caijiaying Mine is an operating zinc, gold, silver and lead mine, together with processing plant, camp and supporting facilities, located approximately 250 kilometers by road, north-west of Beijing in Hebei Province in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company owns approximately 88.8% interest in Hebei Hua Ao Mining Industry Company Limited (Hebei Hua Ao) through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, China Zinc Limited (China Zinc), which holds licenses, including the mine and processing facilities near Caijiaying Village (the Caijiaying Mine) in PRC. The Company also holds approximately 90% interest in Hebei Sino Anglo Mining Development Company Limited (Hebei Anglo), which has interests in exploration licenses surrounding the Hebei Hua Ao license area.



