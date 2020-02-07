Griffin Mining Ltd 23.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Panmure Gordon

Griffin Mining Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GFM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Panmure Gordon. Griffin Mining Ltd are listed in the Basic Materials sector within AIM. Panmure Gordon have set their target price at 47 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -23.1% from the opening price of 61.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 3.4 points and decreased 21.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 118.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 59 GBX.

Griffin Mining Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 69.09 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 83.38. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 129,056. Market capitalisation for LON:GFM is £105,399,599 GBP.