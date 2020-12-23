Twitter
Grid Dynamics Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Grid Dynamics Holdings with ticker code (GDYN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11 with a mean TP of 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $622m. Find out more information at: http://www.griddynamics.com

Grid Dynamics Holdings provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.

