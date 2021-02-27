Grid Dynamics Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.6% Downside

Grid Dynamics Holdings with ticker code (GDYN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 11 and has a mean target at 13.6. Now with the previous closing price of 15.74 this indicates there is a potential downside of -13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.11. The company has a market cap of $745m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.griddynamics.com

Grid Dynamics Holdings provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.