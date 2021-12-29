Greif Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Greif Inc. with ticker code (GEF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 51 with a mean TP of 67.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The day 50 moving average is 64.54 and the 200 day MA is 62.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,876m. Find out more information at: https://www.greif.com

Greif engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. This segment also offers flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services to the agriculture, construction, and food industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment’s corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2021, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif in 2001. Greif was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.