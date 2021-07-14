Greif Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Greif Inc. with ticker code (GEF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86 and 50 with a mean TP of 69.8. Now with the previous closing price of 60.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The day 50 moving average is 60.9 and the 200 day moving average is 56.27. The market cap for the company is $2,879m. Visit the company website at: http://www.greif.com

Greif produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. This segment sells its products to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical and minerals, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment provides containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets. This segment’s corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Flexible Products & Services segment offers flexible intermediate bulk containers comprising polypropylene-based woven fabric, as well as related services to the agricultural, food, and other industries. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use land. As of October 31, 2020, this segment owned approximately 244,000 acres of timber property in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif in 2001. Greif was founded in 1877 and is based in Delaware, Ohio.