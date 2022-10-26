Greif Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Greif Inc. found using ticker (GEF) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 68.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 67.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .8%. The 50 day MA is 65.2 while the 200 day moving average is 62.63. The company has a market cap of $3,344m. Visit the company website at: https://www.greif.com

The potential market cap would be $3,372m based on the market concensus.

Greif engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. This segment also offers flexible intermediate bulk containers and related services to the agriculture, construction, and food industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment’s corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2021, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif in 2001. Greif was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.