Greif Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Greif Inc. with ticker code (GEF) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 40.33. With the stocks previous close at 36.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.9 while the 200 day moving average is 34.06. The market cap for the company is $1,924m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.greif.com

Greif produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. This segment sells its products to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical and mineral products, and others industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment provides containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products industries. This segment’s corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Flexible Products & Services segment offers flexible intermediate bulk containers comprising polypropylene-based woven fabric, as well as related services to the agricultural, food, and other industries. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use land. As of October 31, 2019, this segment owned approximately 251,000 acres of timber property in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif in 2001. Greif was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

