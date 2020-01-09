Greggs plc 7.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Greggs plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GRG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Greggs plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 2640 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 7.4% from the opening price of 2458 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 350 points and increased 721 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2550 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1401 GBX.

Greggs plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,132.86 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,100.96. There are currently 101,155,901 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 348,252. Market capitalisation for LON:GRG is £2,474,273,338 GBP.