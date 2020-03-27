Greggs plc 6.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Greggs plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GRG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Greggs plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1700 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 6.6% from the opening price of 1595 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 649 points and decreased 689 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2550 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1276.5 GBX.

Greggs plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,152.47 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,145.76. There are currently 101,155,901 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 925,540. Market capitalisation for LON:GRG is £1,579,043,614 GBP.

