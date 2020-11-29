GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.8% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd with ticker code (GHG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.17 and 15.57 with the average target price sitting at 16.66. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.28 and the 200 day MA is 13.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,293m. Visit the company website at: http://www.998.com

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group