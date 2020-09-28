GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.8% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd found using ticker (GHG) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.95 and 14.56 with a mean TP of 16.03. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.54 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.05 and the 200 day moving average is 12.69. The market cap for the company is $1,408m. Company Website: http://www.998.com

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn