GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd found using ticker (GHG) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.26 and 14.81 with the average target price sitting at 16.47. Now with the previous closing price of 13.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day MA is 13.38 while the 200 day moving average is 13.06. The market cap for the company is $1,391m. Company Website: http://www.998.com

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn