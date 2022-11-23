GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 99.6% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd with ticker code (GHG) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.15 and 2.49 and has a mean target at 5.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.78 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 99.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $286m. Find out more information at: https://www.998.com

The potential market cap would be $572m based on the market concensus.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group