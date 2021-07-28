GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.5% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd found using ticker (GHG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20.02 and 16.02 calculating the average target price we see 17.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 91.5%. The 50 day MA is 11.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.89. The company has a market cap of $871m. Find out more information at: http://www.998.com

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group