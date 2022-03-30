GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.7% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd with ticker code (GHG) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14.96 and 5.98 with the average target price sitting at 9.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 81.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.54 and the 200 day MA is 8.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $555m. Company Website: https://www.998.com

The potential market cap would be $1,009m based on the market concensus.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group