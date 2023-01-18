GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd with ticker code (GHG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.24 and 2.51 with the average target price sitting at 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.32 and the 200 day moving average is 3.76. The company has a market cap of $417m. Company Website: https://www.998.com

The potential market cap would be $569m based on the market concensus.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 66 leased-and-operated hotels with 7,064 rooms; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,593 hotels with 330,089 rooms covering 367 cities in China, and an additional 1,225 hotels with 91,887 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group