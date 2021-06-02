GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd found using ticker (GHG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19.99 and 15.99 and has a mean target at 17.76. Now with the previous closing price of 14.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,540m. Find out more information at: http://www.998.com

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group