GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 165.1% Upside

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd with ticker code (GHG) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17.01 and 9.35 calculating the average target price we see 13.89. Now with the previous closing price of 5.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 165.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.36. The market cap for the company is $550m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.998.com

The potential market cap would be $1,459m based on the market concensus.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group