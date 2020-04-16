Greenpro Capital Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2,480.6% Upside

Greenpro Capital Corp. found using ticker (GRNQ) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 8 and has a mean target at 8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2,480.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.42 while the 200 day moving average is 0.57. The market cap for the company is $17m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.greenprocapital.com

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment, and for sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, financial, and IT related services. In addition, the company holds life insurance; provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and offers wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

