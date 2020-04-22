Greenland Technologies Holding – Consenus Indicates Potential 904.8% Upside

Greenland Technologies Holding with ticker code (GTEC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 21 and has a mean target at 21. Now with the previous closing price of 2.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 904.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.06 and the 200 day moving average is 4.86. The company has a market cap of $21m. Find out more information at: 0

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

