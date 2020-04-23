Greenland Technologies Holding – Consenus Indicates Potential 900.0% Upside

Greenland Technologies Holding found using ticker (GTEC) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 21 with a mean TP of 21. With the stocks previous close at 2.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 900.0%. The day 50 moving average is 2.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $23m. Find out more information at: 0

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn