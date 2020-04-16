Greenland Technologies Holding – Consenus Indicates Potential 876.7% Upside

Greenland Technologies Holding found using ticker (GTEC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 21. With the stocks previous close at 2.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 876.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $21m. Company Website: 0

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and sea ports. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn