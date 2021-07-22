Greenhill & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.2% Upside

Greenhill & Co. found using ticker (GHG) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19.98 and 15.98 with a mean TP of 17.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 68.2%. The day 50 moving average is 12.54 and the 200 day moving average is 13. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,080m. Find out more information at: http://www.998.com

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People’s Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group