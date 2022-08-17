Greenhill & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

Greenhill & Co. found using ticker (GHL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 6.5 with the average target price sitting at 11.17. Now with the previous closing price of 8.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.13 and the 200 day MA is 14.53. The market cap for the company is $163m. Company Website: https://www.greenhill.com

The potential market cap would be $206m based on the market concensus.

Greenhill & Co., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on private placements of debt and structured equity, refinancing of existing debt facilities, negotiating the modification, and amendment of covenants, as well as acts as an independent advisor. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for private capital raising, financing, restructuring, liquidity options, valuation, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.