Greenhill & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Greenhill & Co. with ticker code (GHL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 17.25. With the stocks previous close at 13.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day MA is 14.79 and the 200 day moving average is 15.99. The company has a market cap of $262m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.greenhill.com

Greenhill & Co., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction’s life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

