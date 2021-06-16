Greenhill & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Greenhill & Co. found using ticker (GHL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 17.5. With the stocks previous close at 14.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.55 and the 200 day MA is 15.34. The company has a market cap of $298m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.greenhill.com

Greenhill & Co., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction’s life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.