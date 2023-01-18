Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Greenhill & Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Greenhill & Co. with ticker code (GHL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 12.33. Now with the previous closing price of 12.7 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.34 and the 200 day MA is 9.74. The market cap for the company is $233m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.greenhill.com

The potential market cap would be $226m based on the market concensus.

Greenhill & Co., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and on court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on private placements of debt and structured equity, refinancing of existing debt facilities, negotiating the modification, and amendment of covenants, as well as acts as an independent advisor. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for private capital raising, financing, restructuring, liquidity options, valuation, and related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

