Greencore Group plc 21.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Greencore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GNC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Greencore Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 225 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 21.6% from today’s opening price of 185 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 24 points and decreased 56.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 282.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 83.4 GBX.

Greencore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 183.95 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 224.70. There are currently 446,150,500 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,404,212. Market capitalisation for LON:GNC is £803,963,187 GBP.

