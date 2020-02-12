Greencore Group plc 17.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Greencore Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GNC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Greencore Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 285 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.2% from today’s opening price of 243.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.7 points and increased 0.7 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 282.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 191.25 GBX.

Greencore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 255.80 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 232.81. There are currently 446,121,806 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,172,816. Market capitalisation for LON:GNC is £1,087,644,474 GBP.